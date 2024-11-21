Oklahoma plays Texas A&M-Commerce after Elvis’ 24-point game

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-4) at Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -27.5; over/under…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-4) at Oklahoma Sooners (3-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -27.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma takes on Texas A&M-Commerce after Kobe Elvis scored 24 points in Oklahoma’s 85-64 victory over the Stetson Hatters.

Oklahoma finished 14-4 at home a season ago while going 20-12 overall. The Sooners averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 15.7 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from deep.

The Lions have gone 0-4 away from home. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 0-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

