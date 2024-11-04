Oklahoma hosts Lindenwood in season opener

Lindenwood Lions at Oklahoma Sooners Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -25.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM…

Lindenwood Lions at Oklahoma Sooners

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -25.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma starts the season at home against Lindenwood.

Oklahoma went 14-4 at home a season ago while going 20-12 overall. The Sooners averaged 13.3 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

Lindenwood finished 9-22 overall with a 3-12 record on the road last season. The Lions averaged 65.1 points per game last season, 27.8 in the paint, 11.7 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

