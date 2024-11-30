O’Keefe, UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros to host Foster and the Texas State Bobcats

Texas State Bobcats (2-3) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-3) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jaylin…

Texas State Bobcats (2-3) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-3)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaylin Foster and Texas State visit Charlotte O’Keefe and UT Rio Grande Valley in out-of-conference play.

The Vaqueros have gone 2-0 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks third in the Southland with 16.3 assists per game led by Tierra Trotter averaging 3.0.

The Bobcats are 1-1 on the road. Texas State is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State averages 7.2 more points per game (64.4) than UT Rio Grande Valley allows (57.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Hackerott is shooting 49.1% and averaging 15.3 points for the Vaqueros.

Foster averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

