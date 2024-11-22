Ohio State beats Campbell 104-60 to reach century mark for the first time since 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — John Mobley Jr. scored 23 points off the bench and all five Ohio State starters scored…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — John Mobley Jr. scored 23 points off the bench and all five Ohio State starters scored in double figures as the Buckeyes easily beat Campbell 104-60 on Friday night.

Colin White dunked with 2:44 remaining to put Ohio State above 100 points for the first time since beating Penn State 106-74 on Dec. 7, 2019.

Ohio State led 53-27 at halftime after making 11 of 13 from 3-point range (84.6%) and later pulled away on a 22-5 run midway through the second half for a 41-point lead. The Buckeyes controlled the paint in the second half, scoring 40 points in the paint.

Devin Royal had 17 points and eight rebounds and Micah Parrish added 16 and nine for Ohio State (4-1). Meechie Johnson Jr. added 12 points, Bruce Thornton had 11 points and seven assists, and Evan Mahaffey scored 11.

Bragi Gudmundsson scored 12 points for Campbell (3-3). Terren Frank, Jasin Sinani and Cam Gregory each scored 10 points.

UNIVERSITY STATEMENT

Ohio State sophomore center Aaron Bradshaw, averaging 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds, did not play and a university statement on Friday said he is “not currently participating in team activities.” The 7-foot-1 Bradshaw transferred to Ohio State after one season with Kentucky.

UP NEXT

Ohio State hosts Green Bay on Monday. Campbell continues its four-game road trip at Evansville on Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.