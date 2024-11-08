Ohio hosts UNC Asheville for out-of-conference matchup

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) at Ohio Bobcats (0-1) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio and UNC Asheville…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) at Ohio Bobcats (0-1)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio and UNC Asheville face off in non-conference action.

Ohio went 20-13 overall last season while going 12-3 at home. The Bobcats allowed opponents to score 70.0 points per game and shoot 42.5% from the field last season.

UNC Asheville finished 22-12 overall with a 5-7 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 15.7 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

