Ognacevic’s 30 lead Lipscomb over Duquesne 77-72

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 30 points and 10 rebounds to lead Lipscomb past Duquesne 77-72 on Monday night…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 30 points and 10 rebounds to lead Lipscomb past Duquesne 77-72 on Monday night in a season opener.

Will Pruitt scored 15 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line and added six rebounds for the Bisons. Gyasi Powell went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Tre Dinkins led the Dukes in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Maximus Edwards added 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Duquesne. Jahsean Corbett also had 12 points and six rebounds.

Ognacevic put up 13 points in the first half for Lipscomb, who led 41-34 at the break. Ognacevic’s 17-point second half helped Lipscomb finish off the five-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.