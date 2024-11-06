Ognacevic leads Lipscomb against No. 16 Arkansas after 30-point game

Lipscomb Bisons at Arkansas Razorbacks Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Lipscomb visit No. 16 Arkansas after…

Lipscomb Bisons at Arkansas Razorbacks

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lipscomb visit No. 16 Arkansas after Jacob Ognacevic scored 30 points in Lipscomb’s 77-72 victory over the Duquesne Dukes.

Arkansas finished 16-17 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Razorbacks averaged 11.7 assists per game on 26.0 made field goals last season.

Lipscomb went 10-6 in ASUN games and 6-8 on the road a season ago. The Bisons shot 49.3% from the field and 38.0% from 3-point range last season.

