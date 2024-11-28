O’Dell and Robert Morris host Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (2-4) at Robert Morris Colonials (2-4) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris faces…

Bucknell Bison (2-4) at Robert Morris Colonials (2-4)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris faces Bucknell after Madison O’Dell scored 20 points in Robert Morris’ 77-61 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Colonials have gone 1-1 at home. Robert Morris is third in the Horizon with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Mya Murray averaging 4.8.

The Bison are 0-4 on the road. Bucknell allows 61.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

Robert Morris’ average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Bucknell allows. Bucknell averages 59.7 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 61.7 Robert Morris gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Givon is scoring 10.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Colonials.

Reese Zemitis averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

