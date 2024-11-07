O’Connor’s bucket gives Stony Brook win over Central Michigan 73-72

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Collin O’Connor led Stony Brook with 16 points, including the game-winning layup with three seconds…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Collin O’Connor led Stony Brook with 16 points, including the game-winning layup with three seconds left, and the Seawolves took down Central Michigan 73-72 on Thursday night.

O’Connor added six rebounds and three steals for the Seawolves (1-1). CJ Luster II scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line and added four steals. Joseph Octave had 11 points and shot 4 of 14 from the field and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Chippewas (1-1) were led by Jakobi Heady, who recorded 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Central Michigan also got 12 points, six assists and five steals from Anthony Pritchard. Ugnius Jarusevicius had 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Ben Wight scored six points in the first half and Stony Brook went into halftime trailing 36-30. O’Connor scored 14 second-half points, including their game-winning shot.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.