Oakland visits No. 1 Kansas following Dickinson’s 28-point showing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-2) at Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -26.5; over/under…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-2) at Kansas Jayhawks (3-0)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -26.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Kansas hosts Oakland after Hunter Dickinson scored 28 points in Kansas’ 77-69 victory over the Michigan State Spartans.

Kansas finished 23-11 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Jayhawks averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and 11.8 bench points last season.

Oakland finished 24-12 overall last season while going 9-7 on the road. The Golden Grizzlies gave up 73.2 points per game while committing 15.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

