Oakland hosts Eastern Michigan after Terry’s 25-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits Oakland after Jalen Terry scored 25 points in Eastern Michigan’s 71-63 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

Oakland finished 10-3 at home a season ago while going 24-12 overall. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 6.6 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

Eastern Michigan went 6-12 in MAC action and 4-11 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 66.0 points per game last season, 30.2 in the paint, 10.2 off of turnovers and 5.7 on fast breaks.

