Oakland Golden Grizzlies to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on the road

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-1) at Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0)

Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -23.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts Oakland.

Illinois went 29-9 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Fighting Illini averaged 83.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.3 last season.

Oakland went 9-7 on the road and 24-12 overall last season. The Golden Grizzlies shot 44.6% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

