Oakland Golden Grizzlies square off against the Richmond Spiders

Richmond Spiders (6-0) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-4) Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond and Oakland…

Richmond Spiders (6-0) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-4)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond and Oakland play at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Golden Grizzlies have a 2-4 record in non-conference play. Oakland is ninth in the Horizon scoring 61.8 points while shooting 39.1% from the field.

The Spiders are 6-0 in non-conference play. Richmond ranks fourth in the A-10 shooting 39.3% from 3-point range.

Oakland’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Richmond allows. Richmond has shot at a 52.8% clip from the field this season, 13.0 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Oakland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy Smith averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.

Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 15 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Spiders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.