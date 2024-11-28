Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Richmond Spiders meet in Daytona Beach, Florida

Richmond Spiders (6-0) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-4) Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on…

Richmond Spiders (6-0) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-4)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on Richmond in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Golden Grizzlies have a 2-4 record in non-conference games. Oakland gives up 73.7 points and has been outscored by 11.9 points per game.

The Spiders have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. Richmond is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.5 turnovers per game.

Oakland’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Richmond allows. Richmond averages 6.5 more points per game (80.2) than Oakland allows to opponents (73.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddy Skorupski is scoring 17.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Golden Grizzlies.

Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 15 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Spiders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

