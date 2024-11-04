Nye scores 25, Baker 23 and No. 24 Alabama women open with 115-53 win over New Orleans

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Aaliyah Nye scored 25 points, Sarah Ashlee Barker added 23 and No. 24 Alabama rolled to…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Aaliyah Nye scored 25 points, Sarah Ashlee Barker added 23 and No. 24 Alabama rolled to a 115-53 season-opening win over New Orleans on Monday.

Freshman Eris Lester scored 16 points and Zaay Green had 12 for the Crimson Tide, who shot 52% (45-86), including 14 of 31 from 3-point range. Nye was 7 of 12 behind the arc and Barker hit three from distance in the sixth-highest scoring game in school history.

Jayla Kimbrough led the Privateers with 13 points. Nora Francois and Jasmine Jones both added 10.

Alabama forced 35 turnovers and turned those into 38 points. At halftime it was 28 turnovers and 24 points as the Crimson Tide took a 58-27 lead. The rebounding difference was 49-27, 22-4 on the offensive end, leading to 27 second-chance points.

An 18-2 run led to a 25-13 lead after one quarter and an 18-3 run to start the second half pushed the lead to 76-30.

