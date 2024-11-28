Nutter leads Georgia State against No. 8 Kentucky after 22-point performance

Georgia State Panthers (4-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (6-0) Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits No.…

Georgia State Panthers (4-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (6-0)

Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits No. 8 Kentucky after Zarigue Nutter scored 22 points in Georgia State’s 74-71 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 at home. Kentucky leads the SEC in rebounding, averaging 42.2 boards. Amari Williams leads the Wildcats with 10.7 rebounds.

The Panthers have gone 0-2 away from home. Georgia State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kentucky averages 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 8.7 per game Georgia State gives up. Georgia State has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 36.5% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Nutter is averaging 17.2 points for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

