Nutter and Georgia State take down Tulsa 74-71

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Zarigue Nutter scored 22 points and secured the victory with a jump shot with two seconds…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Zarigue Nutter scored 22 points and secured the victory with a jump shot with two seconds remaining as Georgia State defeated Tulsa 74-71 on Wednesday.

Nutter shot 9 of 15 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (4-3). Cesare Edwards scored 18 points and added 16 rebounds. Nicholas McMullen had 13 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line.

The Golden Hurricane (4-4) were led in scoring by Keaston Willis, who finished with 18 points. Tulsa also got 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists from Dwon Odom. Tyshawn Archie had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.