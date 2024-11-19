Notre Dame hosts North Dakota following Eaglestaff’s 31-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (2-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0) South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (2-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -18.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits Notre Dame after Treysen Eaglestaff scored 31 points in North Dakota’s 77-71 victory over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

Notre Dame went 9-8 at home a season ago while going 13-20 overall. The Fighting Irish gave up 67.2 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

North Dakota went 7-8 on the road and 18-14 overall last season. The Fightin’ Hawks gave up 71.9 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

