Notre Dame hosts North Dakota after Eaglestaff’s 31-point showing

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (2-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota plays Notre Dame after Treysen Eaglestaff scored 31 points in North Dakota’s 77-71 win over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

Notre Dame finished 13-20 overall last season while going 9-8 at home. The Fighting Irish shot 40.7% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range last season.

North Dakota finished 7-8 on the road and 18-14 overall a season ago. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 35.1 in the paint, 12.9 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

