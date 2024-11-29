Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3) Las Vegas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame…

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame plays No. 9 Alabama at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Fighting Irish have a 4-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Notre Dame has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Crimson Tide are 6-1 in non-conference play. Alabama is sixth in the SEC scoring 38.6 points per game in the paint led by Grant Nelson averaging 6.9.

Notre Dame averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Alabama gives up. Alabama has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Fighting Irish.

Mark Sears is averaging 16.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Crimson Tide.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.