Northwestern Wildcats take on the Butler Bulldogs

Butler Bulldogs (4-1) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (5-1)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler and Northwestern square off in Tempe, Arizona.

The Wildcats have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Northwestern has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Butler ranks ninth in the Big East with 14.8 assists per game led by Finley Bizjack averaging 4.5.

Northwestern scores 74.3 points, 12.9 more per game than the 61.4 Butler gives up. Butler averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Northwestern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Martinelli is scoring 23.8 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Wildcats.

Pierre Brooks is averaging 16.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

