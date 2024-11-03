Northwestern Wildcats start season at home against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Northwestern Wildcats Evanston, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern opens the season at home…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Northwestern Wildcats

Evanston, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern opens the season at home against Lehigh.

Northwestern finished 22-12 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Wildcats gave up 69.1 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

Lehigh finished 8-11 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Mountain Hawks averaged 72.7 points per game last season, 33.4 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 10.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.