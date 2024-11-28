Northwestern Wildcats face the Butler Bulldogs

Butler Bulldogs (4-1) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (5-1) Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is…

Butler Bulldogs (4-1) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (5-1)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler and Northwestern meet at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

The Wildcats have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Northwestern averages 9.7 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 in non-conference play. Butler ranks eighth in the Big East with 14.8 assists per game led by Finley Bizjack averaging 4.5.

Northwestern makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Butler scores 15.1 more points per game (76.4) than Northwestern allows to opponents (61.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Martinelli is scoring 23.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Pierre Brooks is averaging 16.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

