Northwestern visits Dayton after Martinelli’s 26-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) at Dayton Flyers (1-0) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -3.5; over/under is…

Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) at Dayton Flyers (1-0)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces Dayton after Nick Martinelli scored 26 points in Northwestern’s 90-46 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Dayton went 25-8 overall a season ago while going 15-0 at home. The Flyers shot 47.4% from the field and 39.9% from 3-point range last season.

Northwestern finished 12-9 in Big Ten action and 4-7 on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 73.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.1 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.