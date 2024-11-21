Northwestern takes on Pepperdine after Martinelli’s 22-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (1-3) at Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts Pepperdine after Nick…

Pepperdine Waves (1-3) at Northwestern Wildcats (4-1)

Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts Pepperdine after Nick Martinelli scored 22 points in Northwestern’s 72-69 win against the Montana State Bobcats.

The Wildcats have gone 4-0 at home. Northwestern is ninth in the Big Ten with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Brooks Barnhizer averaging 3.0.

Pepperdine finished 13-20 overall with a 3-8 record on the road last season. The Waves averaged 13.2 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

