Northwestern State wins 121-49 over John Melvin

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Dontae Walker scored 29 points as Northwestern State beat John Melvin 121-49 on Tuesday night.

Walker also added six rebounds for the Demons (2-3). Landyn Jumawan shot 6 for 9, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Chris Mubiru went 6 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Kyle Roach finished with 21 points for the Millers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

