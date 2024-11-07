Northwestern State visits Texas Tech following Walton’s 21-point game

Northwestern State Demons (1-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) Lubbock, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech…

Northwestern State Demons (1-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts Northwestern State after Kerwin Walton scored 21 points in Texas Tech’s 94-61 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Texas Tech went 23-11 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Red Raiders averaged 6.0 steals, 2.5 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

Northwestern State finished 7-13 in Southland play and 3-13 on the road last season. The Demons shot 43.2% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

