Northwestern State visits Sears and LSU

Northwestern State Demons (3-4) at LSU Tigers (5-1) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts Northwestern…

Northwestern State Demons (3-4) at LSU Tigers (5-1)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts Northwestern State after Jordan Sears scored 25 points in LSU’s 109-102 overtime victory over the UCF Knights.

The Tigers are 3-0 on their home court. LSU ranks seventh in the SEC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Dji Bailey averaging 2.5.

The Demons have gone 0-3 away from home. Northwestern State ranks fifth in the Southland with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Willie Williams averaging 6.4.

LSU makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Northwestern State has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Northwestern State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game LSU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Carter is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Tigers.

Jon Sanders is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 12.9 points and 3.4 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.