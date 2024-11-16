Northwestern State visits Rice after Thomas’ 20-point game

Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at Rice Owls (2-1)
Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -9.5; over/under is 140
BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits Rice after Micah Thomas scored 20 points in Northwestern State’s 73-57 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.
Rice went 6-10 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Owls allowed opponents to score 75.7 points per game and shoot 45.1% from the field last season.
Northwestern State finished 7-13 in Southland games and 3-13 on the road last season. The Demons averaged 70.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.9 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.