Northwestern State visits Rice after Thomas’ 20-point game

Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at Rice Owls (2-1)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -9.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits Rice after Micah Thomas scored 20 points in Northwestern State’s 73-57 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Rice went 6-10 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Owls allowed opponents to score 75.7 points per game and shoot 45.1% from the field last season.

Northwestern State finished 7-13 in Southland games and 3-13 on the road last season. The Demons averaged 70.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

