Northwestern State visits Oklahoma following Moore’s 22-point performance

Northwestern State Demons (1-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (1-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts Northwestern State after Jalon Moore scored 22 points in Oklahoma’s 93-60 victory against the Lindenwood Lions.

Oklahoma went 20-12 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Sooners averaged 75.4 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point distance last season.

Northwestern State finished 9-23 overall a season ago while going 3-13 on the road. The Demons shot 43.2% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.

