Northwestern State visits Oklahoma after Moore’s 22-point game

Northwestern State Demons (1-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -25.5; over/under…

Northwestern State Demons (1-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (1-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -25.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts Northwestern State after Jalon Moore scored 22 points in Oklahoma’s 93-60 victory over the Lindenwood Lions.

Oklahoma finished 14-4 at home last season while going 20-12 overall. The Sooners averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 15.7 on free throws and 22.5 from 3-point range.

Northwestern State went 9-23 overall a season ago while going 3-13 on the road. The Demons gave up 75.9 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.