Northwestern State plays Rice after Thomas’ 20-point outing

Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at Rice Owls (2-1) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits Rice after…

Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at Rice Owls (2-1)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits Rice after Micah Thomas scored 20 points in Northwestern State’s 73-57 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Rice went 11-21 overall last season while going 6-10 at home. The Owls shot 44.3% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

Northwestern State finished 9-23 overall with a 3-13 record on the road a season ago. The Demons averaged 70.5 points per game last season, 13.7 on free throws and 19.2 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.