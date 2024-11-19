Northwestern plays Montana State following Leach’s 27-point game

Montana State Bobcats (1-3) at Northwestern Wildcats (3-1) Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -15.5; over/under…

Montana State Bobcats (1-3) at Northwestern Wildcats (3-1)

Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -15.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces Montana State after Jalen Leach scored 27 points in Northwestern’s 67-58 overtime win against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Northwestern went 15-2 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Wildcats averaged 73.3 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 39.0% from 3-point range last season.

Montana State finished 17-18 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats allowed opponents to score 74.5 points per game and shot 46.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.