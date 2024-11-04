Northwestern hosts Lehigh for season opener

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Northwestern Wildcats Evanston, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -15.5; over/under is 138.5…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Northwestern Wildcats

Evanston, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -15.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts Lehigh for the season opener.

Northwestern went 22-12 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Wildcats averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and 10.8 bench points last season.

Lehigh finished 8-11 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Mountain Hawks averaged 7.2 steals, 2.3 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.