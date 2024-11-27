Northern Kentucky Norse head to the Charleston (SC) Cougars

Northern Kentucky Norse (1-4) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-2) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars…

Northern Kentucky Norse (1-4) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky heads to Charleston (SC) for a Division 1 Division matchup Wednesday.

The Cougars have gone 2-1 in home games. Charleston (SC) has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Norse have gone 0-2 away from home. Northern Kentucky averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Charleston (SC)’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Charleston (SC) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Fulton averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc.

Josh Dilling is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

