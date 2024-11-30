Northern Kentucky Norse face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on 3-game losing streak

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-3) at Northern Kentucky Norse (2-5) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-3) at Northern Kentucky Norse (2-5)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky comes into the matchup with Eastern Kentucky after losing three straight games.

The Norse are 1-1 on their home court. Northern Kentucky ranks seventh in the Horizon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.4 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Colonels are 3-2 on the road. Eastern Kentucky is second in the ASUN scoring 37.5 points per game in the paint led by Kaitlyn Costner averaging 8.0.

Northern Kentucky scores 66.1 points, 5.2 more per game than the 60.9 Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Northern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (44.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Halle Idowu is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Norse.

Liz Freihofer averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.