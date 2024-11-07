Northern Iowa takes on Milwaukee in non-conference matchup

Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) at Northern Iowa Panthers (1-0) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5.5;…

Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) at Northern Iowa Panthers (1-0)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts Milwaukee in a non-conference matchup.

Northern Iowa went 19-14 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Northern Iowa Panthers averaged 73.2 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

Milwaukee went 20-15 overall a season ago while going 6-9 on the road. The Milwaukee Panthers averaged 5.9 steals, 4.4 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.