Northern Iowa takes on Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (3-2)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa squares off against Kansas at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Panthers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC with 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Ryley Goebel averaging 8.0.

The Jayhawks have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Kansas is 4-1 against opponents over .500.

Northern Iowa averages 78.2 points, 21.9 more per game than the 56.3 Kansas gives up. Kansas averages 65.8 points per game, 0.2 more than the 65.6 Northern Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya McDermott is shooting 52.2% and averaging 26.6 points for the Panthers.

S’Mya Nichols is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Jayhawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

