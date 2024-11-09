Northern Iowa Panthers welcome the UC Irvine Anteaters on Sunday

UC Irvine Anteaters (2-0) at Northern Iowa Panthers (2-0) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa…

UC Irvine Anteaters (2-0) at Northern Iowa Panthers (2-0)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts UC Irvine.

Northern Iowa finished 19-14 overall a season ago while going 11-3 at home. The Panthers averaged 6.2 steals, 2.5 blocks and 9.6 turnovers per game last season.

UC Irvine finished 24-10 overall last season while going 8-9 on the road. The Anteaters allowed opponents to score 68.3 points per game and shot 41.2% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

