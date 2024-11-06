Northern Iowa Panthers to take on the Milwaukee Panthers Thursday

Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) at Northern Iowa Panthers (1-0) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts…

Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) at Northern Iowa Panthers (1-0)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts Milwaukee.

Northern Iowa went 19-14 overall a season ago while going 11-3 at home. The Northern Iowa Panthers averaged 73.2 points per game last season, 14.9 from the free-throw line and 21.6 from 3-point range.

Milwaukee went 20-15 overall a season ago while going 6-9 on the road. The Milwaukee Panthers allowed opponents to score 78.7 points per game and shot 43.8% from the field last season.

