Northern Iowa Panthers head to the Wichita State Shockers

Northern Iowa Panthers (2-1) at Wichita State Shockers (2-0)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on Northern Iowa.

Wichita State went 15-19 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Shockers averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 11.3 on free throws and 19.5 from 3-point range.

Northern Iowa went 19-14 overall a season ago while going 6-8 on the road. The Panthers shot 45.6% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

