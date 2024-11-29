Northern Iowa Panthers and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies play in Orlando, Florida

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-1) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (3-3) Orlando, Florida; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -1.5;…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-1) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (3-3)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on Saint Bonaventure in Orlando, Florida.

The Panthers are 3-3 in non-conference play. Northern Iowa ranks fourth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Bonnies have a 6-1 record in non-conference play. Saint Bonaventure ranks third in the A-10 giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

Northern Iowa’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 8.2 more points per game (75.7) than Northern Iowa gives up (67.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tytan Anderson is shooting 52.2% and averaging 12.2 points for the Panthers.

Chance Moore is shooting 49.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bonnies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.