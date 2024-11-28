Northern Illinois visits Eastern Illinois following Shelton’s 20-point outing

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-5) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-5) Charleston, Illinois; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts…

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-5) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-5)

Charleston, Illinois; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts Northern Illinois after Nakyel Shelton scored 20 points in Eastern Illinois’ 81-53 loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Panthers have gone 1-0 in home games. Eastern Illinois gives up 81.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.0 points per game.

The Huskies are 0-4 on the road. Northern Illinois has a 1-4 record against teams above .500.

Eastern Illinois averages 66.5 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 74.1 Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois’ 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Eastern Illinois has given up to its opponents (44.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Fruster is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.8 points.

Quentin Jones is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Huskies.

