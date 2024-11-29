Northern Illinois visits Eastern Illinois following Shelton’s 20-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-5) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-5) Charleston, Illinois; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5;…

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-5) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-5)

Charleston, Illinois; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois takes on Northern Illinois after Nakyel Shelton scored 20 points in Eastern Illinois’ 81-53 loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Panthers are 1-0 on their home court. Eastern Illinois is eighth in the OVC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kooper Jacobi averaging 5.2.

The Huskies are 0-4 on the road. Northern Illinois is fifth in the MAC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by James Dent Jr. averaging 5.0.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois’ 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Eastern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (44.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton is shooting 43.3% and averaging 17.2 points for the Panthers.

Dent averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.