Northern Illinois takes on Valparaiso, seeks to break 3-game skid

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-4) at Valparaiso Beacons (3-2)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois heads into the matchup with Valparaiso as losers of three straight games.

The Beacons are 3-1 in home games. Valparaiso ranks second in the MVC in team defense, allowing 64.2 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Huskies have gone 0-3 away from home. Northern Illinois gives up 72.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

Valparaiso scores 79.8 points, 7.8 more per game than the 72.0 Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 41.8% shooting opponents of Valparaiso have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devon Ellis is shooting 47.2% and averaging 12.8 points for the Beacons.

Quentin Jones is shooting 47.8% and averaging 14.7 points for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

