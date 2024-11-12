Northern Illinois takes on Monmouth following Dent’s 24-point game

Monmouth Hawks (0-2) at Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -2; over/under…

Monmouth Hawks (0-2) at Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -2; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts Monmouth after James Dent Jr. scored 24 points in Northern Illinois’ 80-65 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Northern Illinois went 5-9 at home a season ago while going 11-20 overall. The Huskies averaged 73.2 points per game last season, 33.2 in the paint, 12.4 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

Monmouth went 18-15 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Hawks averaged 72.4 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 34.8% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.