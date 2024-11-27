Northern Illinois plays Valparaiso on 3-game road skid

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-4) at Valparaiso Beacons (3-2) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -10; over/under…

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-4) at Valparaiso Beacons (3-2)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -10; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits Valparaiso looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Beacons are 3-1 in home games. Valparaiso is ninth in the MVC with 14.8 assists per game led by Darius DeAveiro averaging 4.6.

The Huskies have gone 0-3 away from home. Northern Illinois gives up 72.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

Valparaiso scores 79.8 points, 7.8 more per game than the 72.0 Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois averages 68.2 points per game, 4.0 more than the 64.2 Valparaiso gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devon Ellis is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists for the Beacons.

Quentin Jones is averaging 14.7 points for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

