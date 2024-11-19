Live Radio
Northern Illinois Huskies take on the Elon Phoenix in cross-conference contest

The Associated Press

November 19, 2024, 3:43 AM

Elon Phoenix (1-2) at Northern Illinois Huskies (2-2)

DeKalb, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois and Elon meet in non-conference action.

Northern Illinois went 5-9 at home last season while going 11-20 overall. The Huskies gave up 77.4 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

Elon went 6-13 in CAA games and 3-11 on the road a season ago. The Phoenix averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 30.0 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

