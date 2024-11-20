Northern Illinois and Elon meet in non-conference matchup

Elon Phoenix (1-2) at Northern Illinois Huskies (2-2)
DeKalb, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1.5; over/under is 142.5
BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois takes on Elon in non-conference action.
Northern Illinois went 11-20 overall with a 5-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Huskies allowed opponents to score 77.4 points per game and shoot 45.0% from the field last season.
Elon went 13-19 overall with a 3-11 record on the road last season. The Phoenix gave up 75.4 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
