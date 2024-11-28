Northern Colorado visits Williams and Texas Tech

Northern Colorado Bears (6-2) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) Lubbock, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech…

Northern Colorado Bears (6-2) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1)

Lubbock, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts Northern Colorado after Darrion Williams scored 20 points in Texas Tech’s 79-74 victory against the Syracuse Orange.

The Red Raiders have gone 4-0 in home games. Texas Tech scores 88.3 points and has outscored opponents by 23.1 points per game.

The Bears are 1-2 in road games. Northern Colorado scores 88.5 points while outscoring opponents by 17.4 points per game.

Texas Tech makes 52.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than Northern Colorado has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Northern Colorado averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Texas Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Toppin is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Red Raiders.

Langston Reynolds is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

